Urban One Honors Presented By T-Mobile “The Soundtrack of Black America” Set To Premiere MLK Day On TV One & Cleo TV

URBAN ONE HONORS PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE FEATURES JERMAINE DUPRI, MARLON WAYANS, KELLY PRICE, TANK,

TASHA COBBS-LEONARD, VASHAWN MITCHELL,

KIM BURSE AND TONY MCCUIN TO THE STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF PERFORMERS AND PRESENTERS

TV & RADIO PERSONALITY EVA MARCILLE

IS THE EXCLUSIVE BACKSTAGE HOST

THE ANNUAL SHOWCASE CONTINUES WITH THE THEME

“THE SOUNDTRACK OF BLACK AMERICA”

SET TO PREMIERE, MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022,

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY, ON TV ONE & CLEO TV

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – November 27, 2021 – Today, Urban One announced the return of the annual URBAN ONE HONORS taping in Atlanta, GA on Friday, December 3, 2021. Themed, “the Soundtrack of Black America,” the two-hour telecast premieres Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, a division of Urban One.

Wireless provider T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, serves as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration with this year’s honoree class recognizing an esteemed group of individuals that have left an indelible mark in the categories of Lifetime Achievement, Music Innovation, Entertainment Icon, Living Legend, and Inspirational Impact. Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Tony McCuin will appear as presenters alongside performances by Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price, Tank, Vashawn Mitchell, and Kim Burse with additional names to be announced. Additionally, TV & Radio Personality Eva Marcille will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

“Every year Urban One Honors continues to raise the bar as a showcase to uplift and inspire our audience,” stated Cathy Hughes, founder of Urban One. “We are excited to acknowledge the undeniable impact this crop of superstar talent has made across the globe by breaking barriers and continuously moving culture forward.”

URBAN ONE HONORS is presented by TV One and Radio One’s Washington D.C. market’s cluster of radio stations: Majic 102.3 and 92.7, WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450, & Spirit 1340, The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.

URBAN ONE HONORS is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Robert Boyd, and Keith Neal of Swirl Films. Marilyn Gill is the Executive Producer. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.

