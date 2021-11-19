Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

There Are Those Actually Debating on Whether Taylor Swift or Whitney Houston is the Better Singer!

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Strictly Come Dancing Final

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

Apparently, there are those who are willing to debate over anything online nowadays.

Case in point, there is new debate on who is the better singer: Whitney Houston or Taylor Swift.

That has actually happened recently involving those willing to compare the two and it actually got heated!

From EURweb:

Here’s more from The New York Post:

Curses and epithets are being tossed around on Twitter between the ferocious fan camps of the 31-year old “Cardigan” crooner and the late “I Will Always Love You” chanteuse. And the digitally dueling sides both insist that their preferred musical powerhouse is more talented than the other.

“Whitney Houston is better than Taylor Swift by a long shot. This shouldn’t even be a question,” a die-hard devotee of the six-time Grammy winning singer said. “…Taylor’s talent is in her song writing abilities,” a Swift stan stated in part. “From the music to the lyrics, she is a complete artist.”

The debate sparked after Barstool Sports staffers Brandon WalkerEric “Barstool Nate” Nathan and Kelly Keegs discussed the divas in a viral video. Check out the clip below.

Gee, what’s next?  Comparing Doja Cat with the female singer from Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum)?  (Please don’t start that debate!)

First off, why is there even a debate involving both Swift and Houston?  Aren’t there those who love both ladies?

Apparently, this seems from how both artists have performed on the Billboard charts in the past.

That or there was not many topics to consider before the big debate.

As for the Swift vs. Houston discussion, “Walker argued that Houston “belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of female singers,” while “Nathan and Keegs praised Swift for her vocals and award-winning songwriting skills.”

Keegs even labeled Swift “a ‘goddess’ and ‘our lord and savior.’”

Well, the debate got so big that it even made it to a Twitter poll.

Houston is leading over Swift with 86.3% over 13.7% as of this writing.  Not even close!

Not all fans of both artists were feeling the debate as a good number of online users weren’t having it as the responses were clear that it should not even be a discussion at all.

Houston passed away in 2012 “due to drug-related complications.”

This comes as Swift released a new version of her ‘Red’ album where she rerecorded the album with different takes on her singles and tracks.

The discussion on whether the guy in the song “All Too Well” should return that red scarf even has Dionne Warwick weighing in.

“Jake” is referred to Jake Gyllenhaal, who is rumored to be the subject in “Well.”  No word if actually still has the scarf, or even took it in the first place.

By the way, Warwick was Houston’s cousin.  She has not weighed in, but why should she.

At the end of the day, there is no comparison.  Both Swift and Houston are great in their own way.  End of discussion!

What do you think of this Taylor-Whitney debate?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Raymond Boyd and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of BBC and WENN

First and Second Video and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Mike Epps Performs At Fillmore Miami Beach

Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]

Continue reading Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]

Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]

[caption id="attachment_3681708" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Vallery Jean / Getty[/caption] We all know a Mike Epps. Let me explain: We all have that crazy cousin who always just lost his job, has a girlfriend he hates and rolls around in a car he definitely overpaid for. Through his personal stories on the stand-up stage, Epps won audiences over with his hilarious take on what is familiar - that lovable but misguided soul who never takes life too seriously, even when nothing is going right. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AwX4CewwfU Ever since his major film debut in Next Friday, Epps has kept audiences rolling in laughter. Part of his charm is his ability to tell jokes in a way that seems almost effortless, like the guy at the cookout who, after one too many beers, just starts ranting about all the things in life that aren't going his way. You laugh.. you relate..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMOs5I5cGvs and you think. Today, on Epps' 51st birthday, we invite you to take a look back at the moments in which his comedic talent truly shined. Happy Birthday, Mike Epps. Peep the video gallery below.

There Are Those Actually Debating on Whether Taylor Swift or Whitney Houston is the Better Singer!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest

Take A Hike Day: Visit 10 of the…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Zaire Wade’s Sustainable Clothing Brand YNG-DNA Released Its…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

America’s First Utopian City, Telosa, Could Welcome Its…

 2 weeks ago
10.27.05
Photos
Close