Ex-Cavs Star Iman Shumpert Wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

One of the most memorable faces of the Cleveland Cavaliers 2015-16 championship team has scored another victory.
Iman Shumpert was announced as the winning celebrity on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Nov. 22. He becomes the first NBA contestant to win on the popular competition show.
Daniella Karagach, who was paired up with Shumpert, also made history with the show after she joined last season. The win in the show’s finals was her first.
So how was Shumpert able to win and be prepared all the way until the season finale?
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Shumpert said being this season’s underdog fueled his desire to come out on top, which saw him perform never-before-seen stunts on the ballroom floor with perfect execution.
That attitude has allowed the NBA veteran to not only shine on the dance floor every week, but also get to the finals.
Congrats to Shumpert!
‘DWTS’ even took to Twitter show some love to the winning duo.
This is not the only finals he took part in and won. Cleveland sports fans remember him as part of the Cavaliers team that won the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
Now, Shumpert can add another trophy to his collection.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com and WENN
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland
Remembering Tamir Rice: A Legacy Of Photos Six Years After His Murder
Remembering Tamir Rice: A Legacy Of Photos Six Years After His Murder
1. Protesters Gather in Cleveland to Protest Shooting of Tamir RiceSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Protesters Gather in Cleveland to Protest Shooting of Tamir RiceSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Protestors Rally Outside Republican National Convention In ClevelandSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Protesters took the streets of downtown Cleveland, Ohio, the...Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Clevelanders Protest Grand Jury Decision Not To Indict Cops In Tamir Rice ShootingSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Cleveland Mayor And Police Chief React To Grand Jury Decision In Tamir Rice CaseSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Kids with Tamir Rice signs. Stop Mass Incarcerations Network...Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Justice for Tamir sign held aloft. Stop Mass Incarcerations...Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Protestors From Ferguson Join Cleveland Activists For Rallies Against Tamir Rice ShootingSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. US-CRIME-POLICE-CHILDRENSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. USA - Justice for All March in WashingtonSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Protestors From Ferguson Join Cleveland Activists For Rallies Against Tamir Rice ShootingSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Protestors From Ferguson Join Cleveland Activists For Rallies Against Tamir Rice ShootingSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Protesters March in Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Tens Of Thousands Join ''Get Your Knee Off Our Necks'' March In Washington DCSource:Getty 15 of 15
Ex-Cavs Star Iman Shumpert Wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com