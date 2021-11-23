Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in NY Apartment

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York home Monday, according to NYPD.

Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive by her daughter just before 5 pm. She was 56-year-old.

Malcolm X has killed 57 years ago in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights, a year old older than his daughter.

The city’s medical examiner responded to the scene and reported that the death did not seem suspicious. However, the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Stay tuned for updates.

