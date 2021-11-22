DaBaby paying for 100 families Thanksgiving meals at Charlotte Walmart

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte rapper DaBaby is looking to bless your Thanksgiving this year.

The rapper posted a picture on Instagram, holding a stack of cash, and announced that today (November 22) when he arrives back in Charlotte he plans to pay for 100 local families’ Thanksgiving dinner.

DaBaby wrote, “Tell somebody that need help to meet me there”.

If you are that somebody you can meet DaBaby at the Walmart located at 7735 N Tryon St at 3 p.m.

DaBaby is known for giving back to the community around the holiday time. Last year he turned a parking lot into an outdoor restaurant to help feed the homeless community and those in need on Thanksgiving.

Along with Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, South Coast Music Group and others provided free Thanksgiving meals and essential supplies at DaBaby’s “WE ALL EAT” event.

