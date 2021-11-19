Friday, according to CNN a temporary transfer of power will be given to Vice President Kamala Harris as President Joe Biden will be put under anesthesia for his routine colonoscopy, reported by the White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Friday morning, Biden went to Walter Reed Medical Center to go for his first annual physical since becoming President. It is required that when a President goes into a medical procedure that required anesthesia, the Vice President assumes presidential power.
Vice President Kamala Harris Surprises The Real HU At The Inaugural Truth And Service Classic [Photos]
Vice President Kamala Harris Surprises The Real HU At The Inaugural Truth And Service Classic [Photos]
1. US Vice President Kamala Harris with Howard University President Wayne A. I. FrederickSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. US Vice President Kamala Harris With Howard Football PlayersSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. US Vice President Kamala Harris With Howard Football PlayersSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. US Vice President Kamala Harris tosses the coinSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. US Vice President Kamala Harris Tosses The CoinSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. US Vice President Kamala HarrisSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. US Vice President Kamala Harris Applauds After Tossing The CoinSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. US Vice President Kamala Harris Applauds After Tossing The CoinSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. US Vice President Kamala Harris Applauds After Tossing The CoinSource:Getty 9 of 9
Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.
Vice President Kamala Harris Will Be The First Female With Presidential Powers was originally published on wtlcfm.com