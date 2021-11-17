‘Queen Sugar’ Is a Wrap After Season 7

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

To everything (turn, turn, turn), there is a season (turn, turn, turn), and a time to every purpose, under heaven remember that classic hit by The Byrds? Well according to Queen Ava DuVernay much like the song, that season turn has came for the OWN network series ‘Queen Sugar’ and it will conclude after the up coming season 7.

According to Ava DuVernay Instagram post leading into the airing of ‘Queen Sugar’ season 6 finale, writing on the final season has started and production will begin in early 2022 in New Orleans.

“To everything, there is a season. And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making ‘Queen Sugar’ with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television,” “To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. ‘Queen Sugar’ has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

49 year old filmmaker, Ava DuVernay, won the directing award in the U.S. dramatic competition at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival for her second feature film Middle of Nowhere, becoming the first black woman to win the award, she also became the first black woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director, and also the first black female director to have her film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture for her 2014 film ‘Selma’ then in 2017, she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for her film ’13th’. Ava DuVernay also created, co-wrote, produced and directed the critically acclaimed Netflix series ‘When They See Us’ that was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards.

The ‘Queen Sugar’ television series on own was birthed from the book ‘Queen Sugar’ written by Natalie Baszile.

Take a look at Ava DuVernay’s announcement of ‘Queen Sugar’ series finale season 7 below.

