Zaire Wade’s Sustainable Clothing Brand YNG-DNA Released Its First NFT Collection

Zaire Wade’s sustainable clothing brand released its first NFT collection last month. The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) partnered with Electric Token and Wade’s social conscious brand YNG-DNA to launch an assortment of NFTs related to the brand’s merchandise.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with Electric Token, a team with a track record of being at the forefront of trends across many industries, and WAX to release sustainable NFTs tied to our brand,” said Zaire Wade, Co-Founder of YNG DNA. “Finding partners that understands how important sustainability is to not only the fashion and NFT industries, but also to the world at large has been the most important aspect for us. We can’t wait to elevate our brand and its mission with a new group of consumers.”

Zaire Wade is the 19-year-old son of Dwayne Wade. A few days before the NFT drop with YNG-DNA was set to launch, Zaire was drafted by the G-League team of the Utah Jazz.

Wade partnered with Electric Token to help implement the vision behind his latest release. Long-time entertainment and sports veteran and co-founder of Electric Token, Jacob York, spoke to their collaboration.

“As a minority owned startup, my partner David and I understand the cultural aspects and celebration behind this particular collection,” says York about the affiliation. “Serving on the EMA ( environmental media association) board, I’m proud to recognize this special partnership as a meaningful opportunity for people of color to advance the culture through tech and fashion while also being environmentally conscience.”

YNG-DNA’s drop features art from Xander Smith (House of Kibaa), Lars Kommienezuspadt (Facings Inc), Konda The NFT Artist, and SIR CHARLES MEDIA. The collection features two different options to purchase, showcasing a digital merchandise collection and redemptions for physical YNG-DNA items and products that are worn in the metaverse. Each pack will feature unique artwork, exclusive photos of YNG-DNA merchandise, and an avatar. It offers two size options: Big Pack (4,000 total) containing 10 cards and Huge Pack (2,500 total) containing 20 cards.

Collectors of the YNG-DNA collection will also have access exclusive items throughout the remainder of the year.

To purchase, consumers must have a credit card and a WAX Cloud Wallet account. For fans interested in the limited series, visit WAX’s website to register for a WAX wallet. Be sure to follow YNG-DNA for more details.

