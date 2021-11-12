Ahmaud Arbery Trial: ‘We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here’ !?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A video went viral of a 25 year old, Ahmaud Arbery, jogging in a neighborhood in his home state of Georgia on February 23, 2020 when a former police officer and his son chased him down, authorities said. According to a Glynn County Police report, Gregory McMichael later told officers that he thought Arbery looked like a person suspected in a series of recent break-ins in the area, when he and his son took it upon themselves to conduct a citizens arrest, shooting and killing of Ahmaud Arbery. It’s now November of 2021 and the father and son pair along with the videographer of the fateful day are in court as justice is being sought for them hunting Ahmaud Arbey down like an animal. Ahmaud Arbery moments prior to his death was not given any do process nor even the opportunity to explain/testify that he hadn’t done anything wrong when the three men acted as police, judge and jury in a crime he didn’t comment. The crazier thing is these same take the law into their own hands people are wanting rights while in court, not just rights but absorb requests as the are being tried in front of a jury of their peers, certainly not Ahmaud Arbery’s.

Defense attorney, Kevin Gough, attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., one of the three White men charged in 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery’s killing objected Thursday to nationally recognized civil rights leaders (Al Sharpton) attending the trial to support the victim’s family.

“If we’re going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we’re going to bring high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating and it’s an attempt to pressure,” “Could be consciously or unconsciously an attempt to pressure or influence the jury.”

The attorney went on the say it would be the same as letting people dressed like Colonel Sanders or dress in KKK gear into the courtroom.

The judge say’s nice try but if black pastors weren’t a distraction they can stay.

Take a look at the video below.

Ahmaud Arbery Trial: ‘We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here’ !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: