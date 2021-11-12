Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Astroworld Death Toll Has Risen To 9 [VIDEO]

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Houston Authorities Continue Investigation Into Trampling Deaths At Astroworld Concert

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

50,000 people were at the sold-out Astroworld Festival, an outdoor music festival at NRG Park stadium complex where the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium stand, while rapper Travis Scott was on stage performing when “The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed — they were unable to escape that situation,” leaving 8 people dead and several were injured from a crowd surge.

Today sadly it is being reported that the death toll has now risen to 9 .

Texas A&M University student 22 year old Bharti Shahani passed away on Wednesday after being injured while attending the Astroworld Music Festival with her cousin and her younger sister.

Dozens were injured in the Astroworld crowd sure including a 9 year old boy who is now in a medically induced comma according to his family.

We will be continuing to pray for the families affected by this horrible tragedy.

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Astroworld Death Toll Has Risen To 9 [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

America’s First Utopian City, Telosa, Could Welcome Its…

 7 hours ago
10.27.05

America Is Broke: 7 Ways the Country Can…

 1 month ago
09.01.71

Nicki Minaj Drops Shady Comment After Not Being…

 1 month ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close