Carolina Panthers Agree to Terms With Cam Newton

It’s something that even some of the best Hollywood scriptwriters could never have imagined, but according to The Observer Beat Writer, Jonathan Alexander, Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to a deal to bring him back to the city where he started his NFL career.

Newton, 32, returns to the team that he played the first nine years of his NFL career with and a place where he threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns and ran for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns before being released prior to last season. Newton, the former league MVP back in 2015, holds a 68-55-1 career record with the Panthers, including fifteen wins and a Super Bowl appearance in that 2015 season.

As Alexander told the Panthers are looking for Cam to be what he was in 2015, but he does have a chance to help them salvage this 2021 season. “I think the Panthers know that if they want to salvage, and they still think they are capable of making it to the playoffs, then I think they want Newton.” Alexander also pointed to the fact that Newton will give the Panthers a vocal leader on offense, something they are currently lacking. “Christian McCaffrey is a leader, but he’s a leader by example. Taylor Moton: leader by example. I think one of the things this offense needs is a vocal leader and Cam certainly is that.”

The first chance for Newton to return to the field would be Sunday in Arizona against the Cardinals, but Alexander doesn’t see that happening. “I don’t think we’ll see him on Sunday. Newton has a lot to learn about this offense before they would just insert him in. I personally would not put him out there with just two days’ notice.” The Panthers next game following this weekend’s matchup with the Cardinals is a home game against Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team. Intriguing to say the least.

