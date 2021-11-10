Joycelyn Savage’s Parents Still Think R. Kelly Is In Control [VIDEO]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy Award winning R. Kelly went from highly decorated R&B singer/songwriter that believed he could fly to saying I wish ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ wouldn’t never have come to fruition leaving him with two in his alleged stable that was still riding and dying with him up until Robert Kelly was officially put in cuffs and hauled off to jail where he has been and just recently found guilty of multiple sexual abuse charges, after 1 of the 2 broke camp and testified. R. Kelly is allegedly broke and seeking help from Bill Cosby’s legal team. However with no money or freedom it is being alleged that R. Kelly still has 1 girl in his camp, Joycelyn Savage, and according to her parents although R. Kelly is doing yoga singing ‘I’m Locked Up and They Won’t Let Me Out’ these days he still has the power to control their daughter.

How does that work?

Well according to Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, the parents of Joycelyn Savage, they still have not been able to communicate with their daughter even to inform her of recent deaths in the family unless they go through R. Kelly’s people.

“We tried to reach out to Joycelyn when my father passed. We have to always reach out through [Kelly’s] camp,…We would like to have a one-on-one discussion with you as a family,”

Our question is how does R. Kelly still have any third parties to go through when he allegedly doesn’t have any money? Better yet…How is he still taking care of Joycelyn Savage?

Take a look at the video below.

