Megan Thee Stallion Tearful Glamour Woman of the Year Speech [VIDEO]

When we hear songs like ‘Savage’ and ‘WAP’ our mental visual upon hearing is one of strength, raw, rugged, sexy possibly nasty, gritty, street. However that’s entertainment, theater of the mind, reality is entertainers can be much more than the lyrics the sing or better more then our interpretation of the music. So when we see or hear Megan Thee Stallion we see and hear the one hell of a Hip Hop year or to be fair past two years she has been having. But what we don’t realize sometimes that Megan Thee Stallion is much more than a tall drink of water that stage presence at times says strip club, Megan Thee Stallion is a woman that is making it in a tough industry while educating herself, as she prepares to graduate from Texas Southern University with a degree in Health administration.

Hence why Grammy Award winning Megan Thee Stallion was honored by Glamour as ‘Glamour Woman of The Year’ giving an acceptance speech in black tie attire that brought tears to all that heard as well as received, the rap star giving honor and glory to the person from whom if not for her she would not be here, her mother, the artist from whom all the talents the Houston native inherited at birth, Ms. Holly Thomas who passed away in 2019 after battling brain cancer. Upon being presented with the Glamour Woman of the Year by another Hip Hop legend Pepa of rap duo Salt-N-Pepa, Megan Thee Stallion had this to say:

“She was my best friend, my manager, she was my everything, and I know she’s proud of me today,”

You never know what a person is going through.

Congratulation Megan Thee Stallion!!! And for those of you reading this, grab a tissue before scrolling down and watching Megan The Stallions tearful Glamour Woman of the Year acceptance speech.

