The original OG rapper legend Snoop D O double G career was launched at the legendary Death Row Records when Death Row was ruling West Coast Hip Hop however the rise of Death Row, as spectacular as it was, is one for the record books but it’s fall has been one for the what not to do books. The leader of Death Row, Suge Knight, is locked up and it doesn’t appear that they are going to let him out, Dr. Dre took his day onto bigger and better things, Tupac was assassinated, which leaves rapper Snoop Dogg. Now it appears that the last dogg standing, Snoop Dogg at 50 years old is wanting to take ownership of Death Row Records and according to uncle Snoop it just might happen.

In a recent interview Snoop Dogg is of the belief that he can breath greatness back into Death Row by making it hub for the biggest artists in West Coast hip-hop again.

“I think all of Death Row should be in my hands,” “I should be running that sh*t. Just like I’m in a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that. I think they should give me that and let me run that shit with the merchandise out, with the music all over the world. some new West Coast acts.”

Take a listen to the interview video below.

The Last Dogg Standing Is Snoop & He Wants Ownership Of Death Row Records was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

