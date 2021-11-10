Mooresville High School Release Early After Apparent Suicide On Campus

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Mooresville High School released students early after an apparent suicide on campus, according to Mooresville Grade School District.

School officials report Wednesday morning that a student committed suicide on school campus. Students were released early around 9 a.m., according to Mooresville Graded School District Chief Communication Officer Tanae Sump-McLean.

Mooresville Grade School District sent all parents a message and informed them what happened.

There will be a counseling crisis team at the Magnolia Campus Wednesday for students who need to speak with someone, Sump-McLean said.

The Mooresville Police Department was on site investigating the incident.

