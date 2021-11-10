Judge In Ahmaud Arbery Death Trial Scolds Defense Attorney Calling Him Rude And Disrespectful

The judge in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery wasn’t happy with the defense attorney during testimony on Tuesday
During the third day of testimony in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, Judge Timothy R. Walmsley stopped court proceedings to scold defense attorney Jason Sheffield for being rude and disrespectful to the court.
Sheffield was in the middle of questioning a witness who was on the stand when the prosecution objected to some of his line of questioning. Judge Walmsley agreed with the prosecution and Sheffield became visibly annoyed, rolling his eyes and shrugging off the Walmsley, then muttering something under his breath.
The Judge immediately stopped proceedings and asked the jury to step outside the courtroom. Once the jury was gone, judge Walmsley scolded Sheffield saying his actions were disrespectful to the court.
“You can agree or disagree with this court, that is your prerogative, but to act in the way that you just did in front of this panel – disrespect – I don’t care whether you like my rulings or not, or you like me or not, but in this court, the Superior Court, it is axiomatic that counsel show at least respect for what the court is doing and what you just did shows a lack of respect for what the court is trying to do here, which creates an environment which is fair to all parties,” said Judge Walmsley.
He then suggested that Sheffield take a moment to think about his actions because they were rude and wouldn’t be tolerated anymore in court.
“I have tolerated a number of things in the courtroom, including flip charts,” he said. “The jury gets distracted when you were doing the flip charts here, jumping up, moving the boards. I would suggest that you temper some of that very quickly, because it will not be tolerated in this court, and I will leave it at that.”
After his scolding, the judge dismissed the court for a short recess. Check out the video of the incident below.
Day 4 of the trial will continue today with more testimony from officers involved in collecting evidence after Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by Greg and Travis McMichael on Feb. 23, 2020, while jogging in his Georgia neighborhood.
If convicted they could face life in prison.
You can watch the trial live below.
SEE ALSO:
White Man Who Helped Run Down Ahmaud Arbery With His Truck Never Invoked Citizen’s Arrest
America, Is That You? Just 1 Black Juror Selected In Murder Trial For Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers
Everything You Need To Know About The Trial To Hold Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Accountable
Everything You Need To Know About The Trial To Hold Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Accountable
1. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, GeorgiaSource:Getty 1 of 24
2. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, GeorgiaSource:Getty 2 of 24
3. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, GeorgiaSource:Getty 3 of 24
4. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, GeorgiaSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, GeorgiaSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, GeorgiaSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, GeorgiaSource:Getty 7 of 24
8. Jury Selection Begins In Ahmaud Arbery Murder TrialSource:Getty 8 of 24
9. Jury Selection Begins In Ahmaud Arbery Murder TrialSource:Getty 9 of 24
10. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 10 of 24
11. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 14 of 24
15. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 16 of 24
17. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 18 of 24
19. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 19 of 24
20. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 20 of 24
21. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 21 of 24
22. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 22 of 24
23. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 23 of 24
24. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's KillersSource:Getty 24 of 24
Judge In Ahmaud Arbery Death Trial Scolds Defense Attorney Calling Him Rude And Disrespectful was originally published on newsone.com