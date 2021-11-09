105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed a Season 2 is underway.

Dong-hyuk spoke to The Associated Press (AP) at a screening and Q&A in Los Angeles for the Korean drama series, which recently gained global success for Netflix.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Hwang told AP on Monday night (Nov. 8). “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Hwang assured fans that it is far too early to give any concrete details about the follow up season. Netflix has not made an official announcement of the series return. Hwang did shed light on the focus for Season 2, saying that the lead actor Lee Jung-jae, who is pictured beside him in the video, will return as Seong Gi-hun with a lot to offer.

“I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world,” Hwang said.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix in September and quickly gained the attention of millions of fans across the world, maintaining the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 most popular shows list for weeks.

According to Nielsen, the series has garnered more than 3 billion minutes watched. Leaked internal documents acquired by Bloomberg show major projections for the series, which say Netflix will make $891 million in value.

Be on the lookout for Squid Game Season 2 official release date soon. Watch the short clip of Huang Dong-hyuk via AP below.

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is Underway With A Lot In Store For Its Lead Seong Gi-Hun [Video] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: