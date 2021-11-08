King Richard “Who is Your Champion” Contest

King Richard

Source: Creative Services / Reach Media

Tell us “Who is Your Champion” in life that helped you achieve success and motivated you to work harder to be your best! 

This is your chance to win $2,500 courtesy of the new movie, King RichardKing Richard follows the journey of a father raising two of the most gifted athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams. Will Smith is King Richard, in theaters and HBO Max on November 19th. Rated PG-13.

Official Rules

