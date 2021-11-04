5 students in custody after guns found following fight at Hopewell High School

Two guns were found on school grounds of Hopewell High School Wednesday, according to Hunterville Police Department.

Around 12:30 PM, a fight started during class change and a black handgun fell to the ground and was picked up by another student, police said. Officers were called to the school located at 11530 Beatties Fords Road, by request of the school’s resource office to assist.

Hunterville police identified all students that were involved in the fight through the school’s camera system and located the students on campus. After investigating, officers found a loaded .22 pistol and later a Glock 9mm pistol.

Three 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year old were arrested and placed in custody. After the students were questioned, it was revealed that sometime earlier that morning an attempted robbery occurred between the students. The robbery is still under investigation.

This school year at least 15 guns have been found on CMS campuses.

