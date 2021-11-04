Arts & Entertainment
That Was Fast! Jay-Z Deactivates His Instagram Account

Grand opening, grand closing

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The internet was buzzing after Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jay-Z created his own Instagram account. Now, the IG account is gone. It looks like Hov only made the account to promote the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.Jay-Z is one of the co-producers of the Western flick starring an electric ensemble cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and Lakeith Stanfield.

The account received a whopping 1.5 million followers after its debut. Jigga only followed Beyonce (who did indeed follow back), but now it’s gone. This is not the first time Hov made an appearance and disappearance on the social platform. In 2015, Jay created the account @HovSince96 to wish Michael Jackson a happy birthday, only to delete it hours later.

Well, at least we have his Twitter account where he makes random appearances and the alledged burner account @AintNoJigga.

[caption id="attachment_1053068" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] That took long enough. Jay-Z and LL Cool J were among the musical royalty, including Tina Turner, who were formally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (October 30) night.   https://twitter.com/RocNation/status/1454826134261088259 The induction ceremony went down at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. Besides the aforementioned, the new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class includes the Foo Fighters, Carole King, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren. Also getting their flowers were Clarence Avant (the Ahmet Ertegun Award) and Gil Scott-Heron, Charley Patton and Kraftwerk. https://twitter.com/JAY_Z_Daily/status/1454654965042106373 According to the Associated Press, Jay-Z’s intro included a star-studded video of some famed fans espousing on his greatness like President Barack Obama, LeBron James and David Letterman. Hova was interestingly inducted Dave Chappelle, who reportedly said,  “He rhymed a recipe for survival.” Adding, “He embodies what the potential of our lives can be and what success can be.” Also worth noting, Jay-Z made sure to shout out his fellow Roc-a-Fella Records founder Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke during his acceptance speech. He also gave heavy props to Chuck D, KRS-One, Rakim, LL Cool J and, of course, Big Daddy Kane. https://twitter.com/DatPiff/status/1454656613986357254 If you want to officially peep the ceremony, you’ll have to wait until Nov. 20 when it airs on HBO. Check out some glimpses of the festivities from around social media in the gallery. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjwEmM6C8Uk

 

