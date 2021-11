105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The holidays are upon us! Experts have urged everyone to do their Christmas shopping early due to shortages and shipping issues. However, all of that does not stop Oprah Winfrey from releasing her infamous list of Favorite Things. If you’re like me, you’re curious to see what’s on this list, right? Well, let’s take a peek together. Click here to see Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021!

