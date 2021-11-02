Do You Need A Covid-19 Test To Travel?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As time has determined, Covid-19 is not going anywhere. So, we’re learning how to live with it. People are taking trips and visiting their family all over the country with the help of the new CDC guidelines and restrictions. One of the major requirements that is helping reduce the transmission of the virus is mandating that travelers who are traveling in and out of the country must have a negative Covid-19 antigen test within 48-72 hours of traveling. Some travelers are clueless on where they can get tested and a quick result turnaround. Well, that’s where CVS Pharmacies can help. Click here to book your appointment for a Covid-19 test.

Also On 105.3 RnB: