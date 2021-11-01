105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Who better to open up for Jay-Z to be presented with his official induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame then ‘The Closer’ Dave Chappelle and The Jigga Mans biggest fan our forever President Barack Obama.

Cleveland was lit and Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama were FIRE!!

Dave Chappelle started off with his recent Netflix drama by whipping out a piece of paper and reading from it, saying … “I would like to apologize, …nah, I’m just f***ing with ya.” Then Dave Chappelle got semi serious talking about Jay-Z making the maturations of going from a drug dealer to rapper to a mogul.

Then it’s no secret that Jay-Z’s biggest fan is no other than our former President Barack Obama, who spoke these words while praising Jay-Z:

“I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,…Today Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream, a dream he has helped make real for other young people like him.”

Take a look at the videos below.

Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama Slay Rock Hall Induction Ceremonies was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: