‘Tiger King’ Returns For Another Season with New Trailer

The Netflix sensation that became a sought-after binge-fest during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic is returning for another round of mindless entertainment.

That’s right!  ‘Tiger King’ is coming back for its second season with even more on its star and cast of characters that have since become household names.

In case you are not familiar, and who isn’t, here is a recap of ‘Tiger’ from its first season.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The documentary series chronicled Joe Exotic, the outlandish owner of the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma, and his feud with Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Florida. It combined exotic animals, murder-for-hire plots and mystery.

Now, it is back for another season of mayhem.  (Don’t ask!)

Expect some “big cats” and more of Baskin’s missing husband Don Lewis.

Don’t expect to actually see Baskin herself return for more as she indicated she wants nothing to do with the show.  Judging by fans, she won’t be missed very much.

As for Exotic, he is still serving his 17-year prison sentence, yet continues to ask for help in getting pardoned.

Here is a look below at ‘Tiger King 2’ from Netflix:

The new season of ‘Tiger’ will premier on Nov. 17.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Netflix, YouTube and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

‘Tiger King’ Returns For Another Season with New Trailer  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

