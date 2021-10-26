Floyd Mayweather Pens Note To Kyrie Irving In Support Of His Choice To Not Get Vaccinated

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Although Kyrie Irving has caused a bit of controversy and backlash in response to his stern stance against getting vaccinated, he surprisingly has also received support from those who believe the NBA champ is making a strong example of free thought.

Following in the footsteps of Chris Brown’s public declaration of support for Irving last week, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. took some time to write the 29-year-old star point guard a note and let him know he’s got another famous face in his corner.

“Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities,” Mayweather wrote as a caption to accompany the note, which he decided to read aloud himself instead of posting on social media. His caption further went on to say, “America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us.”

Read Floyd’s full message in support of Kyrie Irving going against the vaccine mandate below:

“Kyrie, what’s up? I know you’re going through a lot. We had the chance to hang out in 2016 when you represented America — when you represented the red, white and blue. You only want to be treated fair. I was going to post something on one of my social media pages, but I decided to do it the old-school way and read it out to you because you’re a great person, a great father, a great athlete and you believe what you believe.

‘America is the land of the free: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and supposedly freedom to choose. Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man. A free mind makes his own choices and a slave mind follows the crowd. Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution, to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world. It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say enough is enough.’

Respect to you Kyrie and power to the people.”

Floyd’s note to Kyrie comes just days after Sunday’s Brooklyn Nets home opener against the Hornets at the Barclays Center, which saw droves of anti-vaxx supporters protesting outside on behalf of Irving’s ban from playing in New York as deemed mandatory due to the strict vaccine protocols.

Do you think Mayweather, Breezy and others that support Kyrie Irving are doing more good in their cause or more harm in the long run health-wise? Sound off and let us know what you think after watching the now-viral clip below:

Floyd Mayweather Pens Note To Kyrie Irving In Support Of His Choice To Not Get Vaccinated was originally published on blackamericaweb.com