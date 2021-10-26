Oakland’s Finest: The Meteoric Rise Of Malika Andrews

Malika Andrews’ name is quickly becoming a fixture in the world of sports, but who is she and why is everyone so excited about her new show “NBA Today?”
Prior to her rapid come-up, the 26-year-old journalist built her chops for covering sports news as an online writer and sideline reporter with ESPN. Andrews spent the majority of the 2018-2019 season severing as a reporter covering the scoop on the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. The Oakland, California native also worked at the Chicago Tribune as a reporter shortly before she joined ESPN that year.
This past July, the burgeoning newscaster received a life-changing opportunity to become the sideline reporter during the NBA Finals. The big move came after the network replaced longtime reporter Rachel Nichols from her coveted post following a scathing interview that the New York Times had published. Nichols was given the boot after she accidentally uploaded a private phone conversation she had to ESPN servers in which she suggested that Maria Taylor had only been selected for NBA coverage because the network was “feeling pressure about [their] crappy longtime record on diversity.”
Fast forward and now Andrews will replace Nichols’ popular weekday show “The Jump” with her very own. “NBA Today” kicked off on Oct. 18 and will feature a regular ongoing panel of heavy sports analysts including former NBA players Vince Carter and Kendrick Perkins as well as current WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike and writer Zach Lowe. It’s a huge deal for a young Black NBA correspondent like Andrews as the rising star attempts to turn a new leaf with the station following Nichols’ drama.
“It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA—a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world,” Andrews said in a statement. “Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts, and insiders on our team.
The buzzing ESPN show host has already received a few nods from some big named sports buffs like Sage Steele who applauded Andrews back in July for her reporting of the NBA Bubble during the height of the pandemic.
“Just want to give a well-deserved shout out to Malika Andrews. She was thrust into an incredibly difficult position, with zero notice, after only a couple of years in this crazy business….and she ROCKED IT. Great job @malika_andrews I am so so happy for you,” she tweeted.
Andrews was one of the first media members allowed inside the NBA bubble, regularly appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter and reporting from the sidelines of the Conference Finals. When the NBA season ended in October, the then 25-year-old Andrews was one of its breakout stars. The 26-year-old’s major feat comes at an interesting time, especially after the recent departure of long-time ESPN host, Maria Taylor, who left shortly after Nichols’ controversy in July.
Recently, Sage Steele was suspended from the network following a few controversial comments she made during an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast on Oct. 5. Steele shared some questionable remarks about ESPN’s vaccine mandate and claimed that when younger women wear sexy attire in the journalism industry that they often open themselves up to sexual harassment.
“When you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on, too,” Steele said. No word on whether her comments were directed towards the burgeoning newscaster.
Whatever the case may be, Andrews will have some big shoes to fill, but it seems as though she’s is up for the challenge.
You can watch Malika in action on weekdays at 3 pm EST on ESPN and ESPN 2.
SEE ALSO:
Maia Chaka, First Black Woman To Ref NFL Game, Is A Proud HBCU Grad
OP-ED: Black College Athletes Need To Become Doctors — Not Draft Picks
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison2 of 49
3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar3 of 49
4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah4 of 49
5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama5 of 49
6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead6 of 49
7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers7 of 49
8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe8 of 49
9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston9 of 49
10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan10 of 49
11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley11 of 49
12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison12 of 49
13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant13 of 49
14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison14 of 49
15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker15 of 49
16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka16 of 49
17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham17 of 49
18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino18 of 49
19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers19 of 49
20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks20 of 49
21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson21 of 49
22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
Oakland’s Finest: The Meteoric Rise Of Malika Andrews was originally published on newsone.com