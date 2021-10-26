105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Dave Chappelle dropped the final Netflix’s six stand-up special deal ‘The Closer’ on Netflix October 5th then on October 6th the people that Dave Chappelle said hated him the most of all, ‘The T’s’ as he calls them, the Transgender community called for Netflix to drop Dave Chappelle even though his deceased transgender friends family came to his defense. Netflix is standing their ground by not taking down ‘The Closer’ even though some of their employees walked out in protest.

Dave Chappelle who has always been a man of principals, let’s not forget he walked away from his own television show The Chappelle Show leaving millions on the table and quite possibly at the time his career, was in Nashville filming an ‘Untitled’ show (which BTW will be coming to Cleveland, OH) when David Chappelle started his show off by addressing the situation with his arch nemesis along with the maturation that he is willing to sit down with Netflix employees from the LGBTQ community that are upset about ‘The Closer’ to discuss their displeasure however the sit down does come with terms and conditions.

One, he says whoever talks to him has to watch the special from start to finish; two, it has to be a time and place of his choosing; and three…take a look at the video below.

Dave Chappelle Willing To Sit Down With ‘T’s’ But With Terms & Conditions was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

