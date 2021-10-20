Louisiana Deputy Slams Black Woman To The Ground by her Braids [VIRAL VIDEO]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

This viral video is so wrong on so many levels, as a Louisiana Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy was caught on video slamming a woman the ground by her braids, this after she was already attacked by bullies.

34 year old Shantel Arnold was attacked by a group of boys, which according to a report happens often to her because she is short and only has one eye. The boys slammed Shantel Arnold to the ground and began to beat her when Shantel Arnold’s 71 year old step father chased the boys away.

Shantel Arnold proceeded to walk home after the incident when a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled up alongside her and asked her what happened. When she didn’t answer the officer demanded that she stop and talk to him, Shantel Arnold who was still angry from being attacked told the deputy she had been attacked and wanted to go home, and she continued walking, the officer then stopped the police car, grabbed Shantel Arnold by the braids and threw her to the ground.

According to Ms. Arnold’s stepfather, Lionel Gray, who witnessed the second attack on Shantel Arnold as well.

“She didn’t have a chance to pull away because, you know, this guy was strong. He grabbed her arm and some kind of move he made, and she went down to the ground,” “So I was walking up to him, and he told me, ‘If you come any closer, I’m going to kick everybody’s ass out here.’ So, I said … ‘You don’t have to use that type of force on that little woman right there; she’s a midget.”

Shantel Arnold after being attacked by the officer was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she was treated for bruises, scratches and a busted lip. Shantel Arnolds attack was captured on video.

Although the incident is being investigated by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Department of Internal Affairs according to the family of Shantel Arnold the same officer continues to ride by their home.

