Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And Military Leader, Dies at 84

Colin Powell, the nation’s first Black secretary of state and formidable military leader who helped shape American politics for more than two decades passed away Monday (October 18). He was 84.

Powell died from complications due to COVID-19, according to his family. The former four-star general and Condoleeza Rice were the highest-ranking African Americans in the history of the federal executive branch until the election of Barack Obama as President in 2008 and Kamala Harris as Vice President in 2020. He was also the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993 during the Gulf War.

A statement on Powell’s Facebook page read the following:

General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.

The Powell Family

Born in New York City on April 5, 1937, Powell joined the military early in his life, becoming a professional soldier for 35 years. In 1989, he was promoted to Commander of the U.S. Army Forces Command. He oversaw the Powell Doctrine, a military strategy that limited American military action unless it satisfied national security interests, overwhelming force, and widespread public support criteria.

On numerous occasions, Powell pondered a run for President with the Republican Party but never did, citing a lack of passion for politics, even as he was touted to run as a Democrat in 1992 or even replace Vice President Dan Quayle.

Our thoughts and prayers to the Powell family during this difficult time.

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST: Boosie Badazz Arrested On Felony Charge Stemming From Fight At Legendz Of The Streetz Tour

Keyshia Cole’s Mother, Frankie Lyons Cause Of Death Revealed

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar Confirmed For Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Charges In Federal Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Case

Melvin Van Peebles, Director And The ‘Godfather Of Black Cinema’ Dead at 89

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Expecting Their First Child Together

Comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson, Best Known For ‘Friday’ & ‘I Got The Hook Up,’ dead at 55

Cardi B gives birth to her second baby with Offset

Sonya, Dell Curry Accuse Each Other Of Cheating In Divorce Documents

Busta Rhymes Says Mask Mandates Violate His Civil Liberties

Steph Curry’s Parent File For Divorce!

Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life,’ Passes Away

Ice-T’s Wife Coco Says She Still Breastfeeds Their 5 Year Old Daughter

Rev. Al Sharpton To Deliver Eulogy At Biz Markie Funeral Monday

Silk Sonic Wants You To Hit The Rink With Their ‘Skate’ Single [NEW MUSIC]

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West’s DONDA livestream event

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And Military Leader, Dies at 84 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: