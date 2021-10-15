National
HomeNational

After Anti-Haitian Violence At The Border, Biden Plans To Reinstate Dangerous Trump-Era Immigration Policy

Also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, it makes asylum-seekers wait or be returned to Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
U.S. - Mexico Border

Source: Nick Ut / Getty

The Biden Administration will comply with a court order to reinstate a Trump-era border policy called “Migrant Protection Protocols.”

Also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, it makes asylum-seekers wait or be returned to Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. Almost 70,000 asylum-seekers have been subject to the policy created by the Trump administration in January 2019. Biden suspended “Remain In Mexico” on his first day of office.

Now his administration must reinstate it baring approval of the Mexican government. Mexico has raised concerns about asylum-seekers having timely and accurate information about their hearing dates. They also want them to have better access to legal counsel.

Mexican officials want exemptions of “particularly vulnerable populations,” and better logistical coordination when asylum-seekers are returned to Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said the elimination of the “Remain in Mexico” policy was unlawful but did allow the Biden administration to end it in the future. Biden officials say they hope to craft a legal plan that will do so.

According to court documents, the policy should go into effect around mid-November.

Homeland security said in a statement to AP, “It remains committed to building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system that upholds our laws and values,” but  under the “Remain in Mexico” policy, many families face immense violence once are pushed back into Mexico.

According to humanrightsfirst.org, as of February 19, 2021 at least 1,544 publicly reported cases of murder, rape, torture, kidnapping, and other violent assaults against asylum seekers and migrants forced to return to Mexico.

The Biden administration is working to address the majority of issues Mexico has with the policy, but their struggles to address immigration continue.

In September, thousands of Haitian migrants gathered in a Texas town along the southern border with Mexico in a collective attempt to seek refuge and asylum in the United States.

Pictures of U.S. Border Patrol with whips on horseback trying to stop Haitians from entering the United States flooded the internet. The horrific images angered many on the right and left, which shifted most of the blame to the Biden administration.

Now many are questioning if Biden can keep his promises on revamping Immigration policies in the U.S.

Biden’s plan promised to modernize America’s immigration system and welcome immigrants into our communities. It also states wanting to reassert America’s commitment to asylum-seekers and refugees.

Those ideas appear to be stifled right now and Biden’s immigration plan is starting to look a little funny under the light.

ALSO SEE:

Harrowing Photos Of Border Patrol With Whips On Horseback Hunting Haitian Migrants Evoke Images Of Slavery

 Haitian Asylum Seekers: Biden Administration Backpedaling On Promise To Reverse Trump’s Cruel Immigration Inhumanity

President Obama Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

Life After The White House: Sasha Obama Is All Grown Up Now

6 photos Launch gallery

Life After The White House: Sasha Obama Is All Grown Up Now

Continue reading Life After The White House: Sasha Obama Is All Grown Up Now

Life After The White House: Sasha Obama Is All Grown Up Now

[caption id="attachment_3270566" align="aligncenter" width="300"] Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty[/caption] We've watched Sasha Obama grow up alongside her powerful parents for two terms, and as of recent, she and her sister Malia have ventured off to college. It looks like both of the Obama daughters have followed in Michelle and Barack's footsteps by pursuing their college degrees at some of the best universities in the U.S. Malia, 23, chose to study at Havard University, while Sasha, who just recently turned 20 in June, enrolled in the University of Michigan. MORE: Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life Sasha has made headlines for a number of moments where she appeared to be acting a little unpresidential, like last year when a photo surfaced on social media showing the former president's youngest daughter wearing a scantily clad outfit. https://twitter.com/_slimarella_/status/1338220804325203973?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1338220804325203973%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2Fplaylist%2Fsasha-obama-living-best-life%2F Prior to the crop top viral moment, Sasha was seen in a widely shared social media video lip-syncing some explicit lyrics to Moneybagg Yo's “Said Sum” remix featuring The City Girls and DaBaby. https://twitter.com/ternjerler/status/1320351617393348608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1320351617393348608%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2Fplaylist%2Fsasha-obama-living-best-life%2F But... everyone has their moments, right? Everyone has displayed age-appropriate behavior at one point or another, and college students having some clean fun are no exception to that rule. Not to mention, Sasha -- like the rest of us --certainly has more room to grow. Some of that growth may have happened once the pandemic hit last year and both Sasha and Malia returned home to continue their education online like millions of other students across America. Michelle Obama gushed about having both of her girls home during an interview with PEOPLE. "This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls," she explained. "Those recaptured moments have meant the world to us and I think they've made our relationships with our children even stronger." However, with the girls loving their freedom away from home at college, Michelle added that she had to create a little "structure" for both Sasha and Malia upon their return from school. “Ya know, we’re just trying to, like, structure our days,” Mrs. Obama told Ellen Degeneres during an appearance on the comedian's show back in March of last year, according to PEOPLE. “I mean, everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.” It was not immediately clear if Sasha returned to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but either way it's clear that she has done quite a lot since she first set off to university. Keep reading to find a few interesting things you might not have known about the youngest Obama daughter.

After Anti-Haitian Violence At The Border, Biden Plans To Reinstate Dangerous Trump-Era Immigration Policy  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

America Is Broke: 7 Ways the Country Can…

 3 days ago
09.01.71

Nicki Minaj Drops Shady Comment After Not Being…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Set Designer Reveals…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close