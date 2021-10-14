Suspended Myers Park Principal assigned new position after claims of sexual assault cover-up

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Former Myers Park High School Principal, Mark Bosco has been assigned a new position, Thursday after parents and students claimed he mishandled reports of sexual assault on campus earlier this year, according to WCNC Charlotte.

Bosco now holds a new position with the district as CMS Senior Administrator, Expanded Learning and Partnership.

Under his new title, he is “Responsible for aligning and deploying a robust framework of resources to mitigate unfinished learning related to the COVID-19 pandemic and driving strategies that impact student achievement and the transformation of underperforming schools during and post-pandemic,” as summarized by CMS.

Bosco was the principal at Myers Park for eight years. Earlier this year he was suspended with pay after students and parents protested and demanded accountability for reported sexual assault on campus.

The sexual assault claims date back to 2014, where formers students say the school leadership swept the crime under the rug.

WCNC Charlotte obtained an statement from Bosco’s attorney in August, it reads:

“While he cannot comment on the specifics of student allegations because of his confidentiality obligations, he is confident that he has followed applicable CMS policy at all times and of course will cooperate fully in the investigation.

