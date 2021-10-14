Police investigating threat at Butler High School in Matthews

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Matthews Police Department are investigating after a potential threat was made to students at Butler High School, in Matthews Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 13).

Matthews Police said they received an anonymous tip stating a student was planning on harming others at the school on Thursday (Oct. 14).

Detectives immediately investigated the threat and worked throughout the night to assess the threat made, and to determine if the threat was valid and who was responsible.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. As in any threat to the safety of our public, in coordination with CMS officials and CMS Police, significant safety measures were implemented which included additional Matthews Police staff assigned to the inside and outside of Butler High School.

