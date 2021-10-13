Smokey Robinson Reveals He Almost Died While Battling COVID-19

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We almost lost a legend.

Soulful crooner and Motown Legend Smokey Robinson could have easily been one of the 718,000 and counting Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, Robinson detailed his scary battle with the highly contagious virus last year that had him thinking he would never sing again. The “I Second That Emotion” crafter revealed that he almost died in acute care in a Los Angeles hospital last December.

“It was over, man,” he revealed. “They had to rush me to the hospital. I got it severely, and I was hospitalized for 11 days, and four or five of those I do not even remember. It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment.”

Robinson also spoke on the fear of losing his signature voice after his terrifying bout with COVID-19. “I was not sure that I would ever be able to sing again because it took my voice,” he said. “I could barely even talk.”

“Even when I got home, I was hoarse. I could not try to sing because I was afraid,” he recalled. “It was one of the most frightening fights I have ever had.”

COVID-19 can be extremely dangerous to the elderly. Robinson, 81, credits being in incredible shape being one of the factors that helped him survive. “It sounds weird, I know, but the severity of my condition didn’t hit me until it was over,” he said. “I looked back and knew that I could’ve died . . . It was that severe. Then it scared me.”

Robinson has resumed his workout routine and has even stepped it up and shared that he is also working on getting his voice back to singing shape.

“Now I work out almost every day because I don’t want to get the virus again, even though I’ve had both of my shots,” Robinson revealed. “I had to work on my vocal cords and get myself back together. I knew this was what I wanted to do with my life, and it was possible, so I did it.”

We’re glad Smokey Robinson was able to beat COVID-19. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines and the virus, you can head here.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

