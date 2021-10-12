Fat Joe is known for his comparisons. In a culture built upon competition and who is the latest or newest version of a previous star, Joey Crack has stirred up plenty of emotions in the past and his latest comparison has caused battle lines to be drawn on social media.

During the one-night-only return of BET’s Rap City ’21, Joe took part in the debates alongside host Big Tigger. When posed with the question of who among the current crop of rappers would be the “next Tupac Shakur,” Joe had a rather shocking answer: DaBaby.

Tigger had to make sure Joe was serious with his answer but the Bronx rapper didn’t budge.

“I should know the Tupac one,” Joe said. “I don’t know, it’s hard to name these guys but I’ma name DaBaby.”

DaBaby reposted the video on his Instagram page Tuesday (October 12), but already knew backlash would soon follow.

“Agreed,” the KIRK rapper wrote. “But they gone salt that down too Crack.”

Joe’s comments come months after he compared DJ Khaled to Quincy Jones and calling the We The Best producer the modern-day version of one of music’s greatest minds, composers, producers and impresarios.

“People take away the greatness from Khaled and they say, ‘Well he just gets a bunch of big-time rappers and puts them on the same song,’” Joe told the Drink Champs podcast in May. “There’s a million DJs and producers that try that, and those ain’t hit records. And it’s been a long time since we heard Nas and Jay-Z on what to me sounds like a smash hit, like a smash hit that can play on the radio, is streaming incredibly. So Khaled really is the Quincy Jones of hip-hop right now.”

The comparison between Pac and DaBaby comes after the North Carolina rapper made controversial remarks regarding the LGBTQ community at Rolling Loud Miami.

Fat Joe Calls DaBaby ‘The New 2Pac’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com