Ex-Cavs and Current Nets Player Kyrie Irving Might Not Play Without Getting Vaccinated

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

One of the key players from the Cleveland Cavaliers championship games back in 2016 is looking to see no more playing time thanks to a New York City vaccine mandate.

Kyrie Irving, who is currently part of the Brooklyn Nets, “won’t play or practice” until he gets the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

That means he is to not be with the team at all as of right now.

According to CNN, with “a statement from Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks,” it was Irving’s choice not to get vaccinated.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose,” Marks said in a statement to CNN.

Head coach Steven Nash had previously said the team would be with Irving for home games, but Marks said the Nets won’t allow a member of the team to be part-time.

“Currently, the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice.”

No comment so far Irving himself.

It will all depend on whether the star player will change his mind or keep his stance on not getting the shot.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Kevork Djansezian and Getty Images

Ex-Cavs and Current Nets Player Kyrie Irving Might Not Play Without Getting Vaccinated  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

