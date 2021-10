105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics applied to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its experimental antiviral Covid-19 treatment drug, molnupiravir. If the authorization is granted, molnupiravir will be the first oral antiviral pill to treat Covid-19. Click here to read more.

