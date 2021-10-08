Common Opens Recording Studio for Inmates Inside A Prison [VIDEO]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Talk about putting your money where your mouth is rapper/activist and Chicago native, Common, has opened a recording studio for inmates.

Attorney Ari Williams had a dream of rhymes and beats created and recorded behind bars for the inmates at the Statesville Correctional Center, and that young attorneys dream became a source of inspiration to Common.

Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy winner, Common, who is very active in speaking about systemic racism/prison reform as it pertains to people of color in our country, built a music studio that is complete with mixing boards, musical instruments, microphones and sound panels inside Statesville Correctional Center a maximum security state prison just outside of Chicago with the sole purpose in mind to create a productive environment for incarcerated individuals to develop new skills as they serve time.

“The gentlemen who are incarcerated deserve access to better things in life so that’s why I fight for my city,” “And that’s why my heart is always with Chicago. Being from Chicago is one of the greatest gifts and assets to me in my career and my life.”-Common

Through Common’s non profit, Imagine Justice, inmates, will take a 12-week course.

Free your mind and the rest will follow.

