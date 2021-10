105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Make sure you check out Comedian, Corey Holcomb at the Comedy Zone Charlotte located at 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Suite B3 in Charlotte, NC. Below are his show times. See ya there!

Thursday, October 7th – 7 PM (only 1 show)

Friday, October 8th – 7 PM and 9:45 PM

Saturday, October 9th – 7 PM and 9:45 PM

