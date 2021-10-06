105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

After being found guilty, R. Kelly is about to see more of his videos and music disappear from the web.

YouTube is no longer hosting his channels on the popular internet platform.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, which both had more than a million subscribers, were removed for violating YouTube’s terms of service. “Egregious actions committed by R. Kelly warrant penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to a potential to cause widespread harm,” YouTube VP of legal Nicole Alston wrote in a memo, which was reviewed by Bloomberg. “Ultimately we are taking this action to protect our users similar to other platforms.”

Kelly is still heard, however, on YouTube Music.

He was convicted last month on “one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating of an anti-sex trafficking law called the Mann Act.”

No word on if and when other streaming platforms will ban Kelly from their services.

Don't Expect to See Much of R. Kelly on YouTube Anymore was originally published on wzakcleveland.com