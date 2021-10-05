105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Singer Adele has got it all and is rolling in the deep with a new man, LBJ’s homeboy, Rich Paul, now she is saying hello from the other side dropping new music.

Yes honey, Adele has got a new man, new look and new music!!

Love can make things so much more easy, after a little hiatus, Grammy Award winning singer Adele spilled a little good news tea with a tease chaser via her social media that she has a new single dropping October 15th titled ‘Easy On Me’. Rumor has it that this is the first single from her highly anticipated new album that she made us wait 6 years for titled ’30’ that Adele may grace us with in November, making this her 4th studio album.

Check out Adele’s video post of her new single ‘Easy On Me’ below

Singer Adele Has Got A New Man, New Look And New Music [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

