We all know that Shaquille O’Neal is a jack of all trades! The big teddy bear strikes a soft spot with fans everywhere. However, when he collaborated with Snoop Dogg for an old school classic, “Nuttin But A G-thang,” he took it to another level. Shaq and Snoop dropped bars on stage at the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s first ever “The Event” in Vegas to raise millions of dollars for charity. Check it out here.

