It’s okay…Facebook, Instagram and What’s App are back online! On Monday, the entities experienced a global outage leaving its users wondering, “What happened?” According to the Independent, the outage was “caused by a configuration changes to its routers which coordinate network traffic between the company’s data centers.” Reportedly, no user information was compromised. Click here to read more.

