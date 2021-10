105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulation to Bubba Wallace! On Monday, he won his first NASCAR Cup Series at the Talledega Speedway in Alabama. This was a major accomplishment and one for the history books as Bubba became the first black driver to win since 1963. The NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 Weekend will be October 8 -10 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. Click here to get more details.

