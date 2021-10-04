105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you have been having trouble logging into your social media account, you are not alone.

Users with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Tik Tok have been dealing with outages and other widespread issues when it came to accessing their pages on Oct. 4.

The website Down Detector has been keeping up with the issues all day, with Facebook dealing with the most issues.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The website that reports telecommunication and social media outages, received more than 38,000 reports of a problem on the social media site at about 10 a.m. The most-reported problem users reported was “website.” In a tweet, Facebook said they were aware of the problem and were working on getting the issue resolved.

There have been “more than 54,000 reports of a problem on Instagram” and “more than 22,000 reports of a problem on WhatsApp” earlier in the 10 a.m. hour.

Tik Tok also had “more than 500 reports of a problem” a few hours later in the 1 p.m. hour.

Perhaps it’s time for MySpace to make a comeback if all of the current sites end up being down for a while. Somewhere, “Tom” with that marker, whiteboard and smile is waiting for users to rejoin.

Just sayin’!

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Facebook, Instagram Among Many Social Media Platforms Dealing With Issues was originally published on wzakcleveland.com