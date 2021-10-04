The cause of death for Frankie Lons, Keyshia Cole‘s mother, has been revealed.

According to TMZ and the Alameda County Coroner’s Office, Lons died of multiple drug intoxication via accidental overdose. Lons passed away one day before her 61st birthday (July 18). Lons’ battle with addiction had been public and heavily featured in numerous BET reality shows, including Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, Keyshia Cole: My New Life and Frankie & Neffe. Lons’ brother Sam had been checking in on her frequently to ensure she stayed sober but unfortunately, she succumbed to her demons.

In January 2020, Cole revealed Lons had checked herself into rehab to get clean.

However, Lons relapsed last August, prompting Cole to update fans on her condition.

“Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken,” Cole wrote on Instagram. “I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing. See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you! And will always love u.”

Sadly, Cole had to pen a bittersweet message upon her passing in July.

Keyshia Cole’s Mother, Frankie Lyons Cause Of Death Revealed was originally published on theboxhouston.com