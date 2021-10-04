Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Keyshia Cole’s Mother, Frankie Lyons Cause Of Death Revealed

1053rnb app
2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

The cause of death for Frankie LonsKeyshia Cole‘s mother, has been revealed.

According to TMZ and the Alameda County Coroner’s Office, Lons died of multiple drug intoxication via accidental overdose. Lons passed away one day before her 61st birthday (July 18). Lons’ battle with addiction had been public and heavily featured in numerous BET reality shows, including Keyshia Cole: The Way It IsKeyshia Cole: My New Life and Frankie & Neffe. Lons’ brother Sam had been checking in on her frequently to ensure she stayed sober but unfortunately, she succumbed to her demons.

In January 2020, Cole revealed Lons had checked herself into rehab to get clean.

However, Lons relapsed last August, prompting Cole to update fans on her condition.

“Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken,” Cole wrote on Instagram. “I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing. See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you! And will always love u.”

Sadly, Cole had to pen a bittersweet message upon her passing in July.

Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos]

15 photos Launch gallery

Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos]

Continue reading Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos]

Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3520726" align="aligncenter" width="719"] Source: Rick Diamond / Getty[/caption] Through all the ups and downs Keyshia Cole had a special bond with her mother Frankie Lons. On Monday (July 20), news broke that Cole’s mother passed away at the age of 61. According to TMZ, Lons was celebrating her birthday on Sunday when she suffered an overdose. Keyshia Cole’s mother has been open about her decade-long battle with addiction and relapsed while once more on the road to sobriety. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Padcu809MdI Through this time, we keep the Cole family in our thoughts and prayers. RELATED: Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons Dead At 61 RELATED: Remembering The Life of Charlie Robinson [Photos] RELATED: Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57

 

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST:

Keyshia Cole’s Mother, Frankie Lyons Cause Of Death Revealed  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Videos
Latest

Nicki Minaj Drops Shady Comment After Not Being…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Set Designer Reveals…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Summer’s Over & SAD Season Is Here: Escape…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close