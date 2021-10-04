105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

You can say what you want about rapper 50 Cent but producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is a television hit maker with his Starz ‘Power’ phenomenon now it looks like he has masterfully produced another ratings toper, trends stopper with the story of ‘BMF’ on Starz about two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who created the Black Mafia Family, in Detroit in the late ’80s, the most prominent drug distribution network in American history.

BMF ranks as the No. 1 premiere on the cabler’s app this year and has strong completion rate on its OTT platforms, has earned them after only just one episode a renewal by Starz on second season.

Not only is BMF a great story with attention being paid to authenticity but to add to the authenticity the roll of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory is played by his son Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. with the encouraging of 50 Cent. But Big Meech just didn’t want his son to play the part of him he wanted Lil Meech to earn the part through proper acting classes and training.

Take a listen to Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. talk about playing his father in his first acting gig and the struggles as well as the similarities they share in the video below.

Source: Radio One Digital

Lil Meech Talks Starring As His Father Big Meech On Starz ‘BMF’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: