Loyal Trump Stump Katrina Pierson Among Recipients Of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Subpoenas

The former Trump spokesperson

Key Speakers At Conservative Political Action Conference

Katrina Pierson, former national spokesperson for the Trump administration, listens during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, July 10, 2021. | Source: Bloomberg / Getty

As we previously reported, the committee established by the U.S. House of Representatives to investigate the Jan. 6, whiny whites rebellion at the U.S. Capitol has begun sending out subpoenas for associates of Donald Trump and other Caucasity Coup organizers. Well now, the committee has issued subpoenas for 11 organizers of MAGA Marauders events on Jan. 5, and Jan 6, that preceded the riots. One of those who were subpoenaed is none other than Katrina Pierson, a long-time Trump loyalist and president of the lightskint sunken place HOA.

According to Politico, Pierson is set to be questioned about a meeting she had on Jan. 4, with the guy who used to get Tang-flavored butt residue all over the Oval Office furniture informing him about a rally organized by a group called the Eighty Percent Coalition—which I can only imagine is a reference to the percentage of white people who think salt and a dash of pepper makes their egg custard too spicy.

On Thursday, Pierson tweeted her response to the subpoena.

“It will be the honor of my life to defend the First Amendment rights of the American people before a totalitarian, partisan-driven and wholly corrupt Congress of the United States,” she said.

One thing about conservatives: Their affinity for delusion and buzzwords is unmatched.

Imagine lauding Trump as a warrior against “totalitarian” governments, when he is likely the first president in U.S. history to respond to a re-election loss by plucking “stop the steal” propaganda out of thin air and trying to overturn election results without presenting even a sliver of evidence that widespread voter fraud ever happened.

Trump’s presidency made him a failed president; his post-presidency made him a failed dictator. Rally organizers were literally aiding an attempt at presidential totalitarianism. But please, tell us more about “muh freedums.”

Anyway, according to Politico, subpoenas also went out to top organizers including  Amy Kremer,  Caroline Wren,  Maggie Mulvaney and  Cindy Chafian, the leader of Eighty Percent Coalition.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that we’ve been very focused on the lead up to January 6 and planning for the events on the 5th and 6th,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), one of the nine committee members said. “So that’s…one of the lanes that we’re gonna focus on early.”

According to a committee statement, “The subpoenas seek a range of records that include materials dealing with the planning, funding, and participation in the events and bus tours; social media activity of associated entities; and communications with or involvement of Trump Administration officials and lawmakers.”

