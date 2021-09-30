105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

After the Hell storm that came from the fall out of Lifetime Movies docu-series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, Robert Kelly made his way to Gayle King for an exclusive interview that is still talked about to this day. R. Kelly after raising up on Gayle King allowed the last of his female clan speak with one, Azriel Clary, being more vocal than her counterpart, screamed R. Kelly’s innocents from the CBS mountain tops. All of this before getting in a fist fight with her partner when she finally had enough and decided to leave. But that was then when Daddy believed he could fly now R. Kelly has been found guilty of sex racketeering charges and his freedom we are sure has him putting together an ‘I Wish’ remix. Azriel Clary on the other hand has left Robert Kelly and has been cleansing her spirit with a different truth of what she went through in her relationship with R. Kelly as well as her fiery interview with Gayle King, an interview in which Azriel Clary did a remix to her R. Kelly defense interview today in another interview with Gayle King.

Today Azriel Clary had this to say to Gayle King:

“Before that interview, he had us practicing every single day,” …“Answering questions. And if he didn’t like our answers, he would tell us exactly what to say and how to say it, so any time you mentioned anything about sexual preference, we already know to say, ‘I’m not here to talk about that,’ because that’s what he told us to say every single time.”

Now that’s what you call a 360.

Take a listen to rest of what Azriel Clary had to say in her interview with Gayle King below.

R. Kelly Found Guilty and Azriel Clary Finds Her Way Back To Gayle King [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

