105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you grew up with the show Rap City with Big Tigger like I did, then I got a pleasant surprise for ya. Word on the streets is that the show is coming back with its original host, Big Tigger for one special night! Reportedly, Rap City 2021, a one-hour special, will premiere at 5pm on BET right before the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 5th. But don’t’ take my word for it, check it out for yourself. Click here to read the full story.

Also On 105.3 RnB: