USPS Say You Can Expect A Slow Down In The Mail Service Soon!

As the holidays are approaching, we expect the usual slow downs of the U.S. Postal Service. However, the slow downs are occurring a bit earlier this year…like tomorrow October 1, 2021.  In addition, you can expect to see higher prices at the counter too.  Why? Well, according to USPS spokesperson, it because the U.S. Postal Service will start to “implement new service standards” for first class mail and periodicals — slowing its target delivery time by about 30%.  To combat the delays, experts suggest shipping your holiday packages earlier this year.  Click here to read the full story. 

